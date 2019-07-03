Home World

This country emulates India, gives its rivers 'legal persons' status 

The court appointed the country's River Conservation Commission as the legal guardian of all waterways and directed other state agencies to fully assist them.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

The move comes as many of Bangladesh's rivers are struggling to survive thanks to illegal sand dredging and large-scale industrial pollution. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh's high court has granted the country's rivers the rights and status of "living entities" in a bid to save them from encroachment, a lawyer said Tuesday.

The court on Monday published a landmark verdict on a 2016 petition filed by a Dhaka-based rights group, saying all of the country's hundreds of rivers would now be treated as legal persons, litigator Manzil Murshid said.

"We filed the petition to save our rivers from powerful encroachers. The court has declared that all the rivers should now have the same rights as legal persons or living entities," he said.

The verdict came just months after the country, much of it criss-crossed by thousands of streams, tributaries and rivers, became the fourth nation after Colombia, India and New Zealand to honour its waterways with such status.

The court appointed the country's River Conservation Commission as the legal guardian of all waterways and directed other state agencies to fully assist them.

Experts said the verdict would save rivers from illegal encroachment in the densely populated country of about 17 crore people and where land is precious as gold.

They said many of the country's rivers are struggling to survive thanks to illegal sand dredging and large-scale industrial pollution.

"This verdict is very good news for us. We hope the commission can now work freely and save the rivers from premature deaths," said Sheikh Rokon, a spokesman for the Riverine People group.

He said the high court would empower the commission to take strict action against encroachers, polluters and illegal dredging companies.

National River Conservation Commission of Bangladesh chairman Mujibur Rahman Howlader said the "unprecedented order would help the vast ecology and biodiversity" of Bangladesh's rich river system. "We feel strengthened. It reminds us the rivers are not anybody's property. We can now enforce a zero-tolerance policy against encroachers." 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh rivers rivers legal person Brahmaputra river
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp