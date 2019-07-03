Home World

Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport in Pakistan 

The incident occurred around 10 am (local time) when the victims were returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: Two persons were shot dead and another was injured at Pakistan's international airport in Lahore city by unidentified attackers on Wednesday, police said, causing panic among passengers within the lounge.

The incident occurred around 10 am (local time) when the victims were returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

They were gunned down in the international arrival lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, police was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

In the firing on person was also injured.

The suspects, identified as Arshad and Shan, have been taken into custody by the airport security personnel, it said.

Police said that the suspects reached the airport in a taxi and the firing took place due to personal enmity.

The firing within the airport lounge caused panic among people, the report said, adding that the heavy contingent of police reached the airport to secure the premises.

A forensic team has reached the site while entry and exit points to the airport have been closed.

After receiving reports of the incident, a large contingent of police personnel reached the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Lahore Lahore airport shooting Pakistan airport shooting
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp