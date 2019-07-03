Home World

We take sovereign decisions based on threat perception: India on S-400 deal with Russia

India signed an agreement with Russia last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

S-400 missile

S-400 long-range surface missile. ( Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of US pressure to scrap the S-400 missile deal with Russia, India said it takes sovereign decisions based on entire spectrum of security challenges facing the country.

The comments were made by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik while replying to a question on the billion dollar deal with sanctions-hit Russia.

"Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the armed forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges," he said in a written reply.

The minister was answering a question on whether countries including the US have expressed concerns on the deal and apprised India of the same.

The US has been maintaining that that New Delhi's deal to procure the lethal missile system from Moscow will have "serious implications" on India-US defence ties.

India signed an agreement with Russia last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

India went ahead to seal the deal notwithstanding the US's warnings against it.

India believes that it meets the US waiver criteria for procuring the S-400 missile defence system from sanctions-hit Russia.

Last month, India conveyed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it will go by its national interest on the missile deal.

The US announced sanctions against Russia under the stringent Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for its alleged meddling in the American presidential election in 2016.

India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems.

The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Russia S-400 missile deal Shripad Naik USA
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp