Man gets jail for killing Hyderabadi in New Zealand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunk driver who crashed into a taxi in New Zealand, killing a Hyderabadi native, was sentenced to three years and eight months of imprisonment. In 2017, Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, taxi driver and a new father, was killed when Farshad Bahadori Esfehani’s black Mercedes Benz crashed into his car.

The judge also disqualified him from driving for four years and ordered him to pay NZD 12,000 to the victim’s family. Reports said that Esfehani had pleaded guilty to driving with an excess of alcohol causing death. Syed’s family who was also in the court when the sentence was pronounced.