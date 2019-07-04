Home World

Six dead, several missing after boat capsizes in Pakistan 

The boat was carrying passengers along the Indus River from Shangla to Haripur district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday when it overturned.

Published: 04th July 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

rescuers

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least six persons have been killed and several others still missing after a boat carrying over 50 people capsized in a remote area of northwest Pakistan, according to officials who said on Thursday that there were slim chances of finding survivors.

The boat was carrying passengers along the Indus River from Shangla to Haripur district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday when it overturned.

Rescuers were dispatched as soon as the incident was reported but the difficult mountainous terrain delayed the response.

Six bodies, including a child and two women, have so far been pulled out of the waters while 14 people swam to safety, Haripur Assistant Commissioner Arab Gul told Dawn News.

Teams of the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) have been dispatched to the site as well, he added.

Divers from Peshawar, Mardan and other adjoining areas were called in.

Police said the rescue operation was going on but there were little chances of finding survivors.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan  boat capsize Pakistan  boat capsize Indus River
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp