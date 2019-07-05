Chief of Maldives Defence Forces discusses strengthening bilateral defence ties

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading a high-level delegation from various branches the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Chief on Thursday discussed of enhancing defence cooperation among other things.

Ministry of Defence communicated, “He is accompanied by a high-level delegation from various branches of MNDF who will undertake detailed discussions with joint team of the Indian Armed Forces. These talks will be aimed at among others enhancing defence cooperation, reviewing joint exercises, strengthening maritime security and developing new infrastructure for MNDF.”

The relations between the two countries had drifted apart under the previous government of President Abdulla Yameen. In 2016, India and Maldives had signed an Action Plan for defence cooperation drawing up several joint defence projects. But they could not move forward. Also, Yameen government had earlier asked New Delhi to take back two helicopters gifted to it by India. The decision was reversed when the new government of President Ibu Solih took over in November 2018, reversed the decision.

Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of MNDF Major General Abdulla Shamaal is on a three-day visit to India starting Thursday. He was given ceremonial welcome with Tri-Services Guard of Honour on the foreground of South Block in New Delhi.

Major General Shamaal had a meeting with the top echelon of the Indian Defence. He called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval and met Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and other Service Chiefs. This is his first visit to India after he assumed office as CDF in December 2018.

Earlier, Major General Shamaal visited National War Memorial to pay floral tributes to martyrs. Major General Shamaal will also deliver lectures on perspective of Maldives on Security of Small Island States at the prestigious National Defence College and Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis in New Delhi.