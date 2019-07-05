Home World

Chief of Maldives Defence Forces discusses strengthening bilateral defence ties

The relations between the two countries had drifted apart under the previous government of President Abdulla Yameen.

Published: 05th July 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Maldives Chief of Defence Forces Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal calling on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at South Block. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading a high-level delegation from various branches the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Chief on Thursday discussed of enhancing defence cooperation among other things.

Ministry of Defence communicated, “He is accompanied by a high-level delegation from various branches of MNDF who will undertake detailed discussions with joint team of the Indian Armed Forces. These talks will be aimed at among others enhancing defence cooperation, reviewing joint exercises, strengthening maritime security and developing new infrastructure for MNDF.”

The relations between the two countries had drifted apart under the previous government of President Abdulla Yameen. In 2016, India and Maldives had signed an Action Plan for defence cooperation drawing up several joint defence projects. But they could not move forward. Also, Yameen government had earlier asked New Delhi to take back two helicopters gifted to it by India. The decision was reversed when the new government of President Ibu Solih took over in November 2018, reversed the decision.

Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of MNDF Major General Abdulla Shamaal is on a three-day visit to India starting Thursday. He was given ceremonial welcome with Tri-Services Guard of Honour on the foreground of South Block in New Delhi. 

Major General Shamaal had a meeting with the top echelon of the Indian Defence. He called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval and met Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and other Service Chiefs. This is his first visit to India after he assumed office as CDF in December 2018.

Earlier, Major General Shamaal visited National War Memorial to pay floral tributes to martyrs. Major General Shamaal will also deliver lectures on perspective of Maldives on Security of Small Island States at the prestigious National Defence College and Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis in New Delhi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maldives Defence Forces MNDF
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp