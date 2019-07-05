Home World

Indian woman wins over Rs 22.45 crore in UAE raffle

Sapna Nair, who won AED 12 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle on Wednesday, said that she would use the money for charity.

Lottery tickets

Lottery tickets (File photo| ENS)

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian woman has won a whopping USD 3.2 million in the monthly raffle draw in the UAE and said that she wants to use a part of the money for underprivileged people, especially women, according to media reports on Friday.

Sapna Nair, who won AED 12 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle on Wednesday, said she also wishes to support her and her husband's family with the money. "I want to support underprivileged people, especially women. I've always done small charitable projects in whatever way I could, now I have the financial freedom to do a lot more," she was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Nair, who hails from Kerala, said that she and her family are still in a state of shock after hearing the news. "I am still coming to terms with the news, its a lot to take in," Nair, who is based in Abu Dhabi for the last 9 years, told the Gulf News.

Nair said that her husband, who also hails from Kerala, was unaware that she had bought the ticket for the draw. "I don't buy a ticket every time. This might have been the third or fourth time I got it. Honestly, we are still in shock because no one really assumes that they will win while buying it. This time, I didn't tell my husband. And when we found out that we'd won, he was in shock as well," she said.

Nair, who has a five-year-old daughter, said that she will continue her job as a senior structural engineer in an Abu Dhabi firm after this development. "This is the eighth year in this company, and I have such a big commitment to the firm. I really haven't had the time to process the news. My company has helped me immensely and I'm extremely indebted to them. I've been so busy the whole day. I've been inundated with calls and messages, but I've not been able to speak to anyone because I've been so focused on work," Nair said.

The raffle draw is held at the Abu Dhabi International Airport every month. It is the UAE's largest and longest running raffle draw. The monthly event has become hugely popular due to its high winning returns, with participants including both residents and those living outside.

