Home World

Germany, Poland urge EU integration of Western Balkan states

Supporters argue that turning down new members could push them towards powers such as China, Russia or Turkey.

Published: 06th July 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel,right, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

German Chancellor Angela Merkel,right, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki | AP

By AFP

POZNAN: Germany and Poland urged Friday that countries such as Albania and North Macedonia be integrated into the EU, despite reluctance from France, the Netherlands and other northern member states.

Their arguments came during a summit in Poznan, western Poland, that focused on western Balkan states after the bloc delayed setting a date to open accession talks with Tirana and Skopje.

Critics say that enlarging the EU further risks importing problems, pointing to ongoing corruption and justice issues in Romania and Bulgaria, two formerly communist states that joined the EU in 2007.

Supporters argue that turning down new members could push them towards powers such as China, Russia or Turkey.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that integrating Balkan states was in the EU's strategic interest.

"If we look at the geographical map, the states of the western Balkans are surrounded by EU member states -- so this (their EU integration) is a strategic responsibility that is in our own interest," she said as the summit wound up.

Poland is one of 11 formerly communist EU member states that have enjoyed strong economic growth and development since joining the bloc over the last 15 years.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda used stronger language to criticise the delay on starting talks.

"By breaking its promises, the European Union is questioning the credibility of the whole community, which I deeply regret," he told EU and Balkan leaders gathered in Poznan.

That "will be exploited by anti-Western circles and states seeking to weaken the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the entire region," he forecast.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in June that he was "confident we'll get a green light in October" but warned member states not to fall prey to "indecision and inaction".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EU Germany Poland
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp