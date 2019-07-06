Home World

Mozilla teases ad-free news subscription for $5 per month

For now, Mozilla is just running a survey that seems to be gauging interest and it remains unclear by when the service would be launched.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo |AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Mozilla, the maker of Open Source browser Firefox, is teasing an ad-free news subscription service for $5 per month, offering ad-free browsing, audio readouts and cross-platform syncing of news articles from multiple websites.

For now the company is just running a survey that seems to be gauging interest and it remains unclear by when the service would be launched.

Previously, Mozilla had mentioned its plans of bringing a partnership-based subscription service with a news subscription start-up called Scroll, The Verge reported on Friday.

Scroll is still in beta and has not yet opened sign-ups, but the company claims to offer ad-free access to a variety of websites including BuzzFeed, Slate, Gizmodo Media Group properties and Vox Media sites.

In June, a top Mozilla executive revealed that the company intended to start offering subscription services inside of Firefox this October.

The company has already been testing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service since 2018.

Apple is also attempting to establish its news subscription service called "Apple News Plus" that costs $10 per month, to offer people access to a wide variety of news. However, despite Apple's global reach, the service adoption has been slow.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Mozilla  Mozilla Firefox news subscription
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp