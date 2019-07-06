Mozilla teases ad-free news subscription for $5 per month

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Mozilla, the maker of Open Source browser Firefox, is teasing an ad-free news subscription service for $5 per month, offering ad-free browsing, audio readouts and cross-platform syncing of news articles from multiple websites.

For now the company is just running a survey that seems to be gauging interest and it remains unclear by when the service would be launched.

Previously, Mozilla had mentioned its plans of bringing a partnership-based subscription service with a news subscription start-up called Scroll, The Verge reported on Friday.

Scroll is still in beta and has not yet opened sign-ups, but the company claims to offer ad-free access to a variety of websites including BuzzFeed, Slate, Gizmodo Media Group properties and Vox Media sites.

In June, a top Mozilla executive revealed that the company intended to start offering subscription services inside of Firefox this October.

The company has already been testing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service since 2018.

Apple is also attempting to establish its news subscription service called "Apple News Plus" that costs $10 per month, to offer people access to a wide variety of news. However, despite Apple's global reach, the service adoption has been slow.