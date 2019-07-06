Home World

Pakistan opposition parties to bring no-confidence motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

The decision to bring the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani was taken by an 11-member committee of nine opposition parties, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Awami National Party.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's opposition parties on Friday announced to bring a no-confidence motion next week against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who they claimed is pro-government.

Sanjrani from Balochistan was elected as chairman of the Upper House in 2018 when Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) joined hands to defeat the then ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The decision to bring the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani was taken by an 11-member committee of nine opposition parties, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP). "We have agreed that the Senate chairman should be removed and motion against him will be submitted on July 9. The opposition will come up with a new name for the post on July 11," JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani told reporters here after a meeting of the committee.

Durrani also announced that the opposition would observe July 25, the anniversary of the 2018 general election, as a "black day".

