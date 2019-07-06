Home World

Protesters in Myanmar demand justice after two-year-old raped

Human Rights activist Nickey Diamond, who joined Saturday's march with his family, called on the government to form a special investigation committee.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

People shout slogans as they march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar.

People shout slogans as they march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

YANGON: Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar's Central Investigation Department on Saturday in Yangon to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her nursery school in the country's capital in May.

A 29-year-old suspect, Aung Kyaw Myo, was rearrested on Wednesday and charged in the case the next day, Myanmar's deputy police chief, Aung Naing Thu, told reporters on Friday in Naypyitaw, the capital. Aung Kyaw Myo was initially arrested in 

May but was released by a court due to a lack of evidence, and many people in Myanmar have taken to Facebook to say he has been wrongfully accused.

Human Rights activist Nickey Diamond, who joined Saturday's march with his family, called on the government to form a special investigation committee.

ALSO READ: UN fears Myanmar human rights abuses in internet shutdown 

"Myanmar has signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child and it has to protect children," Diamond said. "As far as we could see from the government investigation activities and the statements that police put out, we have seen some dubious facts." 

The girl was 2 years, 11 months old when she was allegedly raped at her school on May 16. Her mother opened a complaint at a police station the following day, according to local media reports.
Marchers on Saturday held banners and wore white shirts with "Justice for Victoria" emblazoned on them. Victoria is the nickname that people in Myanmar have given the young girl.

Police Lieutenant Zar Mae Phone Ram said 1,200 people took part in the march, while Aung Htike Min, one of the march's organizers, said over 6,000 participated.

Those taking part included parents and their children, as well as senior citizens. "We also have a young daughter in our family. We don't want this kind of thing to happen again in the country," said 39-year-old business manager Hnin Yu Marn, who joined the march along with her family.

"We want justice. We don't want innocent to be accused ..." Aung Htike Min said the march was organized to "demand justice," adding, "We want transparency." 

Government spokesman Zaw Htay said on his Facebook page on June 30 that the president's office wants justice for the girl, but that an investigation would take some time.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar protest Myanmar rape
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp