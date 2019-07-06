Home World

Sydney cafe dishes out vegan deep-fried ice creams

Milky Lane Cafe has created the world’s first deep-fried vegan Magnum ice-cream made using almond milk, mixed with maple syrup, garnished with biscuit crumbs.

SYDNEY: Imagine this - a vegan ice cream, dipped in chocolate, sprinkled with corn flakes and wait for it- deep fried! If taste was a condition to enter heaven then this completely fits the bill.

A cafe in Sydney is dishing out this deep-fried vegan Magnum ice-cream, which it claims to be the first such delicacy in the world.

This treat is made using almond milk, mixed with maple syrup, garnished with biscuit crumbs, which is then dunked in coconut milk, covered in corn flakes and finally deep fried. One has the option of savouring it with chocolate or maple sauce drizzled on top.The vegan dessert has over 400 calories in it.

"The idea behind this treat was to mimic our famous deep-fried magnums, but obviously making it vegan," Christian Avant, co-owner of Milky Lane, told veganfoodandliving.com.

"We swapped out the egg in the batter for coconut cream and swapped crushed Arnott's arrowroot biscuits for Arnott's 'Nice' biscuits, which make part of the crumb. It is then deep-fried in our dessert fryer which has no dairy or animal products cooked through it," she said.

