Pakistan's top anti-graft body summons Shehbaz Sharif in corruption case

Shehbaz Sharif has been asked in a questionnaire as to why the summary of the formation of Lahore Waste Management Company was approved without the advice of finance and law department.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's top anti-graft body has summoned opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif in the Lahore Waste Management Company corruption case on July 12.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued summons along with a questionnaire to Shehbaz based on seven questions, the Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

Shehbaz, 67, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018.

He became PML-N president after his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party president following a Supreme Court verdict in 2017.

On April 9, Shehbaz skipped an appearance before the NAB and asked that the date be rescheduled.

In the questionnaire, Shehbaz has been asked as to why the summary of the formation of the Lahore Waste Management Company was approved without the advice of the finance and law department, the paper said.

He has been questioned that when one department was working then why the formation of the company was deemed important.

Another question is that were all the legal requirements completed for the formation of the company.

Another question is that why ISTEK was awarded the contract without bidding.

He was already facing corruption cases against him in the 56 companies' case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam, Ramzan Sugar Mills case and others.

In the Ashiyana housing scam, Shehbaz is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to a successful bidder for the low-cost housing scheme, resulting in a loss of Rs 193 million to the national exchequer.

He has been indicted along with nine others in the Ashiana Housing scheme case.

He was arrested by the NAB in the probe on October 5, 2018 and released on bail on February 14.

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Sharif and his son Hamza are accused of "fraudulently and dishonestly" causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

