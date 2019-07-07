Home World

Sri Lanka inaugurates first model village built with Indian assistance for war-affected people

India will build 2,400 houses in addition to the 60,000 accommodations built under the Indian Housing Project meant for war-affected people in Sri Lanka.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

A model house built in Sri Lanka with India's assistance as part of Indian Housing Project meant for war-affected people in the north and east Sri Lanka.

A model house built in Sri Lanka with India's assistance as part of Indian Housing Project meant for war-affected people in the north and east Sri Lanka. (Photo | @IndiainSL/twitter)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A model village built with Indian assistance as part of a housing project meant for war affected people and estate workers was inaugurated in Sri Lanka, according to a media report.

India has partnered with the Ministry of Housing and Construction and Cultural Affairs to build 100 model villages consisting of a total of 2,400 houses all across Sri Lanka with Indian grant of Rs 1,200 million (USD 17.5 million).

Minister of Housing and Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa, former President Chandrika Bandaranayke Kumaratunga and Acting High Commissioner of India Shilpak Ambule jointly inaugurated the first model village at Ranidugama in Gampaha on Saturday, the Daily Mirror reported.

The fully constructed houses were handed over to the beneficiaries.

These 2,400 houses are in addition to the 60,000 accommodations built under the Indian Housing Project meant for war-affected people in the north and east Sri Lanka and the estate workers in the plantation areas.

India has undertaken more than 70 people-oriented development projects in various fields including health, education, housing, skill development, infrastructure and vocational training across Sri Lanka.

About 20 such projects are currently under progress, the report said.

TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka model village Indian Housing Project India Sri Lanka war Sri Lanka war victims
