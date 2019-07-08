Home World

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' gruelling standards in first job advertisement receives flak

The Seattle-based retail giant, Amazon, which employs over 600,000 people faced criticism for poor treatment of employees earlier too.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon has faced flak for gruelling standards it set for its employees from time to time and the first job listing now doing the rounds on social media has revealed that the founder of the company, Jeff Bezos, always sought only the best.

When the job listing was posted to a public message board on August 22, 1994, Amazon was known as Cadabra. The opening was for software developers.

"Well-capitalised start-up seeks extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers to help pioneer commerce on the internet," the message reads.

What attracted the attention of social media users was that Bezos was seeking people who could build and design large complex systems "in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible."

"You should have a BS, MS, or PhD in Computer Science or the equivalent. Top-notch communication skills are essential. Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary," the message notes.

ALSO READ: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' divorce finalized, wife MacKenzie gets USD 38 billion

The ad also mentioned that compensation for the selected developers would include meaningful equity ownership.

While some Twitter users found the listing "awesome" because of the meaningful equity ownership that was offered, others found the ad by Bezos "disgusting".

"I would never apply for such a job opening. It's disgusting," Twitter user Pietro Grandi said.

"This is awesome! Of course some won't like the 'able to do so in 1/3 the time most competent people' part", said Twitter user Monica Bowie.

Tech portal CNET reported in May that Amazon faced at least seven lawsuits filed by pregnant warehouse workers who were fired over the last eight years.

The women who had worked at the retail giants warehouses claimed they were discriminated against because of their pregnancy.

The Seattle-based retail giant which employs over 600,000 people faced criticism for poor treatment of employees earlier too.

The company, however, made efforts in the past one year to highlight the benefits it offers warehouse employees.

In November last year, it raised its starting pay to $15 an hour and said it would start advocating for a higher federal minimum wage in the US, which is $7.25, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amazon employees
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp