Home World

France open debate on femicide, domestic violence in September

Since January, 75 women have died as a result of "femicide" -- murder at the hands of a husband or partner -- prompting more than 1,200 protesters to take to the streets of Paris to demand action. 

Published: 08th July 2019 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Women hold placards during a rally against women violence in Paris

Women hold placards during a rally against women violence in Paris | AP

By AFP

PARIS: The French government will in September begin a major consultation on domestic violence in order to stamp out gender-based murder and violence against women, a minister said on Sunday.

Since January, 75 women have died as a result of "femicide" -- murder at the hands of a husband or partner -- prompting more than 1,200 protesters to take to the streets of Paris to demand action. 

"We are launching... a national consultation with the public and a campaign to wake up society," France's Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa told the Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

The consultation, which will begin on September 3, will be overseen by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and bring together ministers, rights groups, public services and victims' families with the aim of "creating more effective ways of working" on the ground, she said. 

But the announcement drew a scathing response from feminist collective #NousToutes ("All of Us"), which denounced the delay in taking action in a statement titled: "Mr President, violence does not take a holiday". 

"Women are in danger right now," the group said after a woman in her 30s was strangled to death at her home on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Macron vows to protect women from abusive partners

In a message on Facebook late Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron admitted that France "has not known how to protect" women from deadly violence by their current or former partners.

La Fondation des Femmes (The Women's Foundation) said the government consultation was "a first positive step" but warned that the victims needed "real and concrete measures, with funding" and not just "another awareness campaign".

Schiappa said the consultation process would end on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In 2017, 130 women in France were killed by a partner or former partner, compared with 123 a year earlier, interior ministry figures show. 

In Spain, the fight against domestic violence has become a national cause since a string of controversial court cases, one of which saw five men who were accused of gang-raping a teenager in 2016 convicted for sexual abuse rather than rape. 

But that ruling was overturned last month, when Spain's Supreme Court found all five guilty of gang rape. 

Over the past decade, the number of women killed has fallen significantly after Spain stepped up a fight against the scourge, setting up hotlines, special courts and using electronic tags for offenders in a programme copied in other European countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
France Femicide domestic violence rights women
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp