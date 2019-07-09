Home World

Amal Clooney to lead defence team of Duterte critic

Clooney, together with Caoilfhionn Gallagher will lead the team of global attorneys that will work in coordination with the Philippine lawyers advising Maria Ressa.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Amal Clooney

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends a Foreign Ministers G7 meeting in Dinard, Brittany

By IANS

MANILA: Acclaimed human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will head the international legal team defending a Philippine media personality who is one of the fiercest critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The CEO of the independent news portal Rappler, Maria Ressa, who was selected by Time magazine as one of its 2018 Persons of the Year, faces several criminal charges for alleged tax evasion, cyber libel and violating media nationalization laws, which both she and human rights defenders describe as persecution for her journalistic work that has often railed against Duterte's administration, reports Efe news.

"Maria Ressa is a courageous journalist who is being persecuted for reporting the news and standing up to human rights abuses," Clooney said in a statement released by her London-based law firm, Doughty Street Chambers, on Monday.

"We will pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate her rights and defend press freedom and the rule of law in the Philippines," the Lebanese-British attorney added.

Clooney, together with Caoilfhionn Gallagher - both specializing in international law and human rights - will lead the team of global attorneys that will work in coordination with the Philippine lawyers advising Ressa.

"I am delighted that Amal Clooney and her team will be representing me at the international level to challenge the violations of my rights and those of the media organization I represent," Ressa said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ressa, who in the past was CNN's correspondent for Asia, has been arrested twice this year and has had to post bail up to seven times for her release while awaiting trial.

She is the recipient of the 2018 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award presented by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and won the 2018 Knight International Journalism Award in Washington.

The head of Rappler, a website established in 2012 that has since gone on to become one of the most influential news sites of the Philippines, claims that all the charges against her are an attempt to silence her and in retaliation for her critical reporting on Duterte, especially the abuses committed in the anti-drugs campaign he launched after coming to power in 2016.

The Philippine president has not concealed his animosity towards the media, and particularly Rappler, which he has accused of being financed by the CIA, in addition to trying to revoke its license and denying its reporters access to the presidential palace.

Clooney, appointed special envoy for media freedom by the British government, has also defended two Reuters journalists who were jailed for more than 16 months in Myanmar after exposing an army-sponsored massacre and released in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amal Clooney Rodrigo Duterte Maria Ressa
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp