Chemical weapons watchdog members voice concerns over Syria

OPCW says the traces were found late last year at Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Centre in Barzah.

Chemical weapons

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

THE HAGUE: Member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog are voicing concern that Syria may still possess such weapons after inspectors discovered traces of what could be a byproduct of a nerve agent or poison gas.

In a report submitted Tuesday at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' Executive Council, the organization's director-general says the traces were found late last year at Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Centre in Barzah.

Canada's OPCW envoy, Sabine Nolke, says the discovery, and reports that Syria destroyed equipment and munitions that had been earmarked for further assessment, add to "growing evidence of deliberately false declarations by Syria, destruction of possible evidence, and the alarming likelihood that Syria continues to possess Schedule 1 chemicals."

Schedule 1 chemicals include sarin, VX and sulfur mustard.

Comments

