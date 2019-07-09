Home World

UN hails Africa free trade area as 'bridge to peace'

The long sought-after zone, which African leaders hope will become the world's largest free trade zone by cutting trade tariffs and barriers between 1.2 billion people, was officially launched.

Published: 09th July 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters ( File Photo | AP)

By AFP

NIAMEY: The United Nations on Monday hailed a landmark Africa-wide free trade area accord launched at the weekend as a bridge towards peace on the continent.

The long sought-after zone, which African leaders hope will become the world's largest free trade zone by cutting trade tariffs and barriers between 1.2 billion people, was officially launched with much fanfare at an African Union (AU) summit on Sunday.

UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said the the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was "integral" to "start building bridges for peace".

"We have to find an alternative for the huge cohort of young people that we have the most of, who are the poor, the low-skilled. We owe them that," she told AFP at the summit in Niger's capital Niamey. 

She added that the first continent-wide trade agreement, which was sealed after 17 years of tough negotiations, showed a region "on the move".

"I think what's really important now is to get that bridge from what we say to what we do," she said.

At the two-day summit, African nations agreed to shared "rules of origin, the monitoring and elimination of non-tariff barriers, a unified digital payments system and an African trade observatory dashboard", the AU commission said.

Nations committed to reduce tariffs on 90 percent of good and services, in an agreement that the AU estimates will give a 60-percent boost in intra-African trade by 2022. 

African countries currently trade only about 16 percent of their goods and services among one another, compared to 65 percent with European countries.

State trade ministers have agreed the zone should be operational from July 2020.

'Silence the weapons'

At the summit, host Niger and its fellow members in the G5-Sahel security pact -- Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mauritania -- sought support for activating Chapter VII of the UN Charter to address rising threats from terror groups.

The move would help finance the G5-Sahel force, which is currently struggling to cope with jihadists in the region. 

"They have to keep asking, it's a legitimate request," Mohammed said, adding that it "urgent" to end insecurity.

She said the trade agreement was also an important step towards reducing the lure of emerging terror groups for the young. 

Terrorism "is about exclusion, it is about root causes where you have young people who have no hope, where government structures are not working, where economies are not carrying people with them," she said. 

Investing in opportunities for young people was "a huge task because in many cases the conflicts are moving faster than the investments were making in trying to prevent it."  

She said the AU's goal of achieving peace across African by 2020 was attainable, adding that "we must work hard to silence the weapons". 

"It always seems impossible until it's done," she said, quoting Nelson Mandela. "I believe it's more likely to achieve peace today, young people want peace." 

More aid funding is needed, Mohammed said, lamenting the delay by countries and private partners to deliver on humanitarian aid pledges.

Yet a broader challenge, was to "reverse" a trend of humanitarian support at the expense of rebuilding besieged communities.  

"I look at the percentages of what goes into humanitarian support and what goes into (development) and we need to reverse it," she said.  

"If we can put that kind of money into development you need less for humanitarian crises," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations African Union
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp