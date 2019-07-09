Home World

US Congress to vote on bill to remove country-cap on Green Card

Lifting the per-country cap on Green Card would mainly benefit high-tech professionals on H-1B work visas from countries like India, for whom the wait for Green Card is more than a decade.

Published: 09th July 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

green_card_photo

Green card image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on legislation that seeks to lift the country-cap on issuing green cards.

Being supported by more than 310 lawmakers from both the Republican and the Democratic Party, the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act is all set to sail through the 435-member House of Representative.

Buoyed by the fact of 203 Democrats and 108 Republicans co-sponsoring the bill, the proponents of the legislation are using a fast-track process which requires 290 votes to pass a bill without hearing and amendments.

ALSO READ: Bills to kill green card country cap tabled in U.S.

Lifting the per-country cap on Green Card would mainly benefit high-tech professionals on H-1B work visas from countries like India, for whom the wait for Green Card is more than a decade.

Some of the recent studies have said the waiting period for Indian IT professionals on H-1B visas is more than 70 years.

The Library of Congress Tuesday said the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, also known as HR 1044, is the most viewed bill in the week beginning July 7.

According to independent Congressional Research Service (CRS), this bill increases the per-country cap on family-based immigrant visas from seven per cent of the total number of such visas available that year to 15 per cent and eliminates the seven per cent cap for employment-based immigrant visas.

It also removes an offset that reduced the number of visas for individuals from China.

The bill also establishes transition rules for employment-based visas from FY 2020-22 by reserving a percentage of EB-2 (workers with advanced degrees or exceptional ability), EB-3 (skilled and other workers), and EB-5 (investors) visas for individuals not from the two countries with the largest number of recipients of such visas.

Of the unreserved visas, not more than 85 per cent shall be allotted to immigrants from any single country, CRS said.

The bill, however, has to be passed by the Senate, wherein the Republicans enjoy a majority before it can be signed into law by the US president.

A similar bill is supported by a bipartisan group of senators including Senator Kamala Harris is slated to come up for consideration soon.

Both the identical bills in the Senate and the House were introduced on February 7 this year.

In the House, it was introduced by Congressman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat who represents portions of Northern California's Silicon Valley, and Republican Ken Buck from Colorado, while in the Senate it was introduced by Harris, and Mike Lee from Utah.

In a news report, Breitbart on Tuesday described it as giveaway legislation to 300,000 Indian H-1B visa workers.

This will incentivize more low wage Indian graduates to take US jobs from middle-class American graduates, it said and urged Republican lawmakers supporting the bill to withdraw their co-sponsorship.

Democrats, Breitbart alleged, have kept the legislation a secret, the bill has had no hearing or committee votes and it is being backed by the immigration lawyer who helped Democratic Sen Chuck Schumer write the disastrous Gang of Eight amnesty in 2013.

Joining Breitbart, the Center For Immigration Studies said the bill would reward the employers who literally replaced American workers with hundreds of thousands of low cost and less skilled contract workers who entered on temporary visas (mainly H-1Bs), often working in the tech sector.

These employers are mainly Big Tech and foreign outsourcing companies.

Under current rules, citizens of India are getting about 25 per cent of all the professional employment green cards each year.

If this bill becomes law citizens of India will get more than 90 per cent of the professional employment green cards, according to USCIS, for at least the next 10 years.

"Green cards would be unavailable to applicants from all other parts of the world (and many other occupations) for at least a decade," alleged the Centre for Immigration Studies.

It argued that a bill with such sweeping implications for US workers should not be passed without a hearing and without opportunity for members to offer amendments.

Adopting a different green card selection system that chooses the most highly educated and skilled workers would eliminate the need for a per- country cap system, and would not reward the exploitative employers who thrive on the existing system, it said.

Congressman Paul Gosar said this is another gift for big-tech companies at the expense of American workers and students.

We should not allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass the bill without following the rules, he said, adding the bill has not had a hearing or markup.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US green card cap Green card cap Country cap on green card US
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp