Pakistan news anchor Mureed Abbas shot dead over personal dispute

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said that friends of the deceased informed the police that he had a monetary dispute with someone whose identity police had withheld.

Published: 10th July 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistani news anchor Mureed Abbas. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KARACHI: A Pakistani news anchor was shot dead on Tuesday here, police said.

Mureed Abbas, who worked for Bol News channel, was gunned down during a fight over a personal dispute in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Bukhari area on Tuesday night, police said, citing initial details.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said that friends of the deceased informed the police that he had a monetary dispute with someone whose identity police had withheld.

He added that a friend of the anchorperson, Khizar Hayat, also received two bullets in the same incident. Hayat was shifted to a private hospital but he succumbed to his wounds.

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Seemin Jamali confirmed that Abbas had been brought dead to the hospital. She said that the anchorperson sustained multiple bullet wounds on chest and abdomen.

