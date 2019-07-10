Home World

Pakistani news anchor gunned down in Karachi 

Bol News anchor Mureed Abbas had a heated argument with some people which escalated into a violent clash in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area on Tuesday night.

Published: 10th July 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

KARACHI: A news anchor of a prominent Pakistani channel was shot dead over personal enmity here, police said Wednesday.

Bol News anchor Mureed Abbas had a heated argument with some people over a monetary dispute which escalated into a violent clash in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area on Tuesday night, they said.

The accused opened fire, killing the anchor and his friend, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said. Abbas sustained multiple bullet wounds in chest and abdomen, he said.

Police raided the house of the suspect and caught him attempting suicide. "The suspect shot himself in the chest," he said.

He was admitted into hospital in a critical condition.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam directed the concerned deputy inspector general to furnish a report.

He also directed the concerned officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence. Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on Iran visit, issued directions to maintain law and order following the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Karachi Pakistan News Anchor Shot Pakistan Crimes Pakistani Journalists Khayaban-e-Bukhari Mureed Abbas Pakistan News Channel Pakistan News Anchors
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp