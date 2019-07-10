Home World

US lawmakers press Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on fake product reviews

US lawmakers cited a BuzzFeed News report which said that unscrupulous businesses pay $10,000 per month to generate positive reviews on Amazon.

Published: 10th July 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: US lawmakers have sought answers from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on what the platform is doing to rid it of fake product reviews.

In a letter on Tuesday, Frank Pallone Jr., Chairman of the House Commerce Committee, and Jan Schakowsky, who leads the committee's consumer protection panel, asked Bezos how Amazon identifies, prevents and responds to fraudulent product reviews.

"Amazon can and should do more to protect consumers from these deceptive practices and we would like to better understand what measures your company is taking to address this issue," the two Democrats wrote.

They also pointed out that fake product reviews also hurt competitors who play by the rules.

ALSO READ: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' gruelling standards in first job advertisement receives flak

The lawmakers cited a BuzzFeed News report which said that unscrupulous businesses pay as much as $10,000 per month to generate positive reviews on Amazon that will trick consumers into buying their products.

They also cited a study by consumer group "Which?" that found thousands of fake reviews with obvious signs of fraud across dozens of popular tech categories on Amazon.

Among other things, the study found that little known brands dominated search results in these categories.

The lawmakers also raised questions about the use of "Amazon's Choice" label on some of the off-brand electronics products to indicate that they are "highly rated well-priced products", while many of them have been found to be of poor quality and even defective.

"Online reviews significantly affect consumers' shopping decisions and it is important that Amazon proactively protect consumers from such misleading and harmful behaviour," they wrote.

The Hill quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying that the company "invests significant resources to protect the integrity of reviews".

"Even one inauthentic review is one too many," the spokesperson added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos US lawmakers product reviews fake product reviews
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp