Home World

Brazil's Bolsonaro says may appoint son as US ambassador

Eduardo, the third of the president's four sons, said he had yet to receive a formal offer but would accept the role.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (File | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: Jair Bolsonaro is considering appointing his son Eduardo as ambassador to Washington, the Brazilian leader has revealed, citing the 35-year-old's friendship with the children of US President Donald Trump.

Eduardo, currently a member of parliament, accompanied his father to a private meeting with Trump during a diplomatic visit to Washington in March.

"In my opinion, he can be the right person and could present the message perfectly in Washington," Brazil's right-wing leader told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.

But the decision is up to Eduardo, he added, who would have to resign from Congress and secure approval by the Senate.

Eduardo, the third of the president's four sons, said he had yet to receive a formal offer but would accept the role.

"If the president entrusts me with this mission, I would be ready to resign my mandate," he said.

"I speak English, I speak Spanish, I was elected with a record number of votes, I am chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. I believe these credentials give me a certain qualification." The president announced he was considering his son for the role one day after Eduardo turned 35 -- the minimum legal age required for overseas ambassadorships in Brazil.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Jair Bolsonaro
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp