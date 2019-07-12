Home World

South African court acquits Jacob Zuma's son over fatal 2014 car crash

Amid tight security, former president Zuma was at the court to support his son, as well as Duduzane's twin sister Duduzile.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Duduzane Zuma, son of former South Africa president Jacob Zuma. (Photo | AFP)

Duduzane Zuma, son of former South Africa president Jacob Zuma. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court on Friday acquitted Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, of manslaughter charges over a fatal late-night car crash in 2014.

Duduzane, 35, had pleaded not guilty at a magistrates' court in Johannesburg to causing the death of Phumzile Dube after his Porsche hit a minibus.

One woman died in the crash, three others were injured and another passenger died in hospital weeks later.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said the state had failed to prove the manslaughter charges beyond reasonable doubt.

"The accused is found not guilty," he said.

"None of the evidence presented established that there was anything that a reasonable man in the position of the accused, on that night would have foreseen."

Zuma had testified that his car had spun out of control after hitting a pool of water.

Amid tight security, former president Zuma was at the court to support his son, as well as Duduzane's twin sister Duduzile.

"The court assessed the situation well and the court's decision has made me happy," Jacob Zuma told reporters after the ruling.

Zuma, 76, was forced to resign in February 2018 over corruption allegations centred around the Gupta business family, who reportedly held such sway that they picked cabinet ministers.

Duduzane was previously employed by the Guptas.

Jacob Zuma, who has five wives and at least 20 children, has been charged with 16 counts of graft linked to an arms deal from before he became president.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacob Zuma Duduzane Zuma
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp