Home World

Wife of Pakistani radical cleric dies of shock few hours after his death

The cleric founded the extremist group, Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi, with an aim to enforce Sharia law in Pakistan in 1992.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The wife of radical Pakistani cleric Maulana Sufi Muhammad has died of shock, a few hours after the 92-year-old chief of a banned extremist outfit passed away here due to protracted illness, police said.

Muhammad, who fought against international forces in Afghanistan after the 2001 US-led invasion, died on Thursday.

His wife Barkhanay Bibi, aged between 60-65 years, could not bear the shock of his death and passed away late Thursday night, police said. She was the third wife of Muhammad.

He married for the third time a few years ago after the death of his two wives.

Muhammad was the father-in-law of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief, Maulana Fazlullah, who led the rebellion against Pakistan Army from 2007 to 2009.

The cleric founded the extremist group, Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi (TNSM), with an aim to enforce Sharia law in Pakistan in 1992.

The militant group took over much of Swat in 2007, despite being banned by then Pakistan president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in January 2002.

Muhammad had termed Pakistan's Constitution "un-Islamic" and demanded enforcement of the Sharia law.

He had been imprisoned since his arrest when the final phase of a military operation against militants was launched in the Malakand region.

He was released from jail in January 2018 on health grounds.

A number of cases were registered against him.

However, in each case, witnesses against him had either died or could not be traced.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maulana Sufi Muhammad Pakistani cleric
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp