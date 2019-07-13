Home World

17-year-old California teen points replica gun at cop, shot dead

The graphic video, released by the Fullerton police department following questions from the teen's family, shows Hannah Williams collapsing and pleading for help after she was shot on July 5

Published: 13th July 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

The girl shot by California police

The girl shot by California police ( Photo- OC WEEKLY)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A 17-year-old girl killed by a California police officer last week appears to have been pointing a replica gun at the officer when she was shot, video footage released Friday shows.

The graphic video, released by the Fullerton police department following questions from the teen's family, shows Hannah Williams collapsing and pleading for help after she was shot on July 5. The replica gun can be seen lying next to her in the video.

                       Video Courtesy: FPD PIO Fullerton on Youtube

Police on Friday also released audio of an emergency call the teen's father, Benson Williams, made about 90 minutes after the shooting to report his daughter missing. Williams tearfully tells the dispatcher in the call that he fears his daughter might harm herself and that she was on anti-depressants.

Police said the deadly encounter unfolded after the officer involved in the shooting spotted the teen driving at high speed on a freeway as he was taking his K-9 dog to the veterinarian. He chased her vehicle and attempted to stop her, but at some point, she made an abrupt U-turn into oncoming traffic and skidded to a stop facing the wrong way.

The video footage shows the officer exiting his car and walking around the van Williams was driving. As he approaches the driver's side of the vehicle, he is confronted by Williams who can be seen walking towards him with her arms outstretched in a "shooting stance. " Shots are then fired and Williams is seen collapsing on the ground and pleading for help.

The teen's family have questioned the circumstances around the shooting and have called for state authorities to launch an independent investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
California police California police shoots teen replica gun Fullerton police department
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp