Microsoft bidding farewell to iconic Windows games

According to the post, the company is looking forward to work with its hardware and software partners in investing their resources towards more recent technologies.

Published: 13th July 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Software giant Microsoft is killing all of its iconic Internet games including Hearts, Spades, Checkers, Backgammon, MSN Go and Reversi from Windows version XP, ME and 7.

The company would be focusing on developing and launching its xCloud Xbox streaming service that would be debuting in October, CNET reported on Friday.

"While Microsoft Internet Games services on Windows XP and ME will end on July 31, 2019, services on Windows 7 will end on January 22, 2020," M. Hamer, Microsoft Agent and moderator from the Windows Gaming Team wrote in a blog post.

"While we're saddened to leave this chapter behind, we continue to be committed to delivering engaging, delightful gaming experiences. We hope you'll come with us on this journey and join the community of any of the other Microsoft casual games," Hamer added.

With its upcoming October xCloud Xbox streaming service, the software giant would let users play 3,500 games in the Xbox One library and the 1,900 titles still in development on devices like phones and tablets.

TAGS
Microsoft Microsoft windows Microsoft windows games
