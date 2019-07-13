Home World

UK police launch probe into leak of ambassador's secret cables

British Ambassador Darroch had labelled US President Trump as 'insecure,' 'inept,' and 'incompetent' in the leaked secret memos sent back to London.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former British Ambassador Kim Darroch

Former British Ambassador Kim Darroch (Photo| AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police on Friday (local time) launched a criminal probe into the leak of the British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch's, secret cables to London.

"(There is a) clear public interest in bringing the person or people responsible to justice," Neil Basu, the Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, was quoted by CNN as saying.

"I would say to the person or people who did this, the impact of what you have done is obvious. However, you are now also responsible for diverting busy detectives from undertaking their core mission. You can stop this now. Turn yourself in at the earliest opportunity, explain yourself and face the consequences," the police official further said in an official statement.

The leak revealed that Darroch had labelled United States President Donald Trump as "insecure," "inept," and "incompetent" in the secret memos sent back to London.

Trump has since publicly castigated the diplomat, who turned in his resignation papers on Wednesday in the wake of the controversy.

The UK police, meanwhile, have also urged people having information on the leak to come forward. They have also urged the media to refrain from releasing any further information related to or held in the leaked cables.

"I would advise all owners, editors, and publishers of social and mainstream media not to publish leaked government documents that may already be in their possession, or which may be offered to them, and to turn them over to the police or give them back to their rightful owner, Her Majesty's Government," the Police Assistant Commissioner said in his statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Ambassador Kim Darroch secret cables leak Donald Trump United States President
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp