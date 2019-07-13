Home World

World Bank approves USD 100 million for water supply, sanitation in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, about 87 per cent households have access to various improved water sources, but only 10 per cent have access to piped water supply.

Published: 13th July 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

World Bank

World Bank (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: The World Bank has approved USD 100 million to improve water supply and sanitation system in 30 Bangladesh municipalities.

The "Municipal Water Supply and Sanitation Project" will help about 600,000 people living in small towns to get safe water through piped water supply systems, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

In the selected 30 municipalities that currently do not have piped water systems, the project will install water infrastructures, including water treatment facility, water storage, transmission and distribution pipe network, house connections including meters, and others, said the Washington-based lender in a statement.

In Bangladesh, about 87 per cent households have access to various improved water sources, but only 10 per cent have access to piped water supply.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh, Bhutan to finalise preferential trade agreement

"With Bangladesh's rapid urbanization, both small towns and big cities need to improve their infrastructures, including water and sanitation systems, to cater to the growing population," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"Water and sanitation systems are an integral part of a modern city. This project will contribute to the government's goal of expanding piped water coverage in municipal areas."

The project will also help the participating municipalities improve sanitation and drainage systems. This will include investments in septage management, public toilets, septage disposal, and critical drainage infrastructure.

The project will also provide equipment and training to cleaning workers for fecal sludge management.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank Bangladesh Bangladesh sanitation crisis Bangladesh water supply crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp