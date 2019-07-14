Home World

Indian delegation in Bangladesh for strengthening bilateral ties

The visit comes a month after the 48th bi-annual Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force and the Border Guards Bangladesh concluded in Dhaka.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel

BSF personnel (File | PTI)

By PTI

BANGLADESH: A 15-member media delegation from India has arrived in this northern Bangladeshi city to assess the border management strategies under confidence building measures, a month after the Director General-level talks between the two countries' border guarding forces were held in Dhaka.

The four-day visit of the media delegation is led by BSF PRO Shubhendu Bhardwaj in coordination with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major Mizam.

The visit comes a month after the 48th bi-annual Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in Dhaka.

During the talks, it was mutually decided to enhance cooperation to check crime and smuggling of cattle and narcotics across the 4,096-kilometer frontier shared by the two neighbours.

In the meeting, the BSF and the BGB decided to undertake joint efforts to reduce border killing incidents.

The BSF has maintained that it fires only when the situation turns "ugly" and the lives of its troops are in danger.

The BSF and BGB jointly patrol crime free zones to ensure the area remains safe.

It was decided to hold the next such meeting in India in November this year.

As per the decision taken in the 42nd Director General-level conference in 2016, it was agreed to conduct the reciprocal visits of media persons from both the countries to demonstrate the border management strategies undertaken by the two countries under confidence building measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhaka BSF
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp