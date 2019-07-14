Home World

Rain-triggered floods, landslides claim 60 lives in Nepal

Thirty five people are reported to be missing in the rain-related incidents that have thrown normal life out of gear in central and eastern parts of Nepal.

Published: 14th July 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese pulls his motorbike and wades past a flooded street in Kathmandu

A Nepalese pulls his motorbike and wades past a flooded street in Kathmandu | AP

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in Nepal have till now claimed 60 lives and left 38 others injured, police said on Sunday.

Thirty five people are reported to be missing in the rain-related incidents that have thrown normal life out of gear in central and eastern parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall since Thursday has hit more than 25 districts, affecting 10,385 households.

Nepal Army and police personnel have so far rescued 1,104 people from several places across the country with 185 alone from Kathmandu.

According to Nepal Police, a total of 27,380 police personnel have been deployed across the country for search and rescue operations.

The Flood Forecasting Section (FFS) said that monsoon is active and the rainfall will continue for two to three days in most places across the country, The Himalayan Times reported.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) warned the public to remain on high alert and said that air and road traffic could be affected due to low visibility.

Heavy rainfall has led the water level in the rivers to rise.

FFS said that water level in Bagmati, Kamala, Saptakoshi and its tributary the Sunkoshi has crossed the danger mark.

People living in these regions should remain alert, Binod Parajuli, hydrologist at FFS, was quoted as saying in the news report.

Meanwhile, weather experts have attributed the heavy rainfall in such short duration to climate change.

The Kathmadu Post reported that over the last three days, the country has witnessed heavy rainfall in an indication of the changing rainfall pattern.

The country is receiving more rainfall in a short duration of time--an abnormal phenomenon that is slowly becoming a new normal.

There has been a change in precipitation in recent years. The intensity of rainfall has gone up, Madhukar Upadhya, a watershed practitioner and climate change expert, told The Kathmandu Post.

We are experiencing a high intensity of rainfall in short durations, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Nepal floods Nepal landslides Flood monsoon
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp