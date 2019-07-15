Home World

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pakistan Foreign Office

Pakistan is building walkways to permit travel by foot from the start and pilgrims may travel individually or in groups, preferably of 15 people each.

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has agreed in principle to build a bridge across zero line of the Kartarpur corridor to provide all-weather connectivity and allow 5000 Sikh pilgrims to travel daily once the corridor becomes operational.

India is already constructing a bridge on the zero line; Pakistan, however, had been insisting on constructing a causeway, which India believes, would act as a barrier, directing more flood water towards India.

A  Ministry of External Affairs statement said, “Pakistan assured our delegation that no anti-India activity would be allowed."

"Throughout the year, 5000 devotees will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara per day. The pilgrims will be allowed to travel as individuals or in groups and also on foot. It was agreed to allow visa-free travel for the Indian passport holders and OCI card holders seven days a week. Pakistan highlighted the infrastructural constraints on their side and conveyed that they may be able to accommodate many of the Indian proposals in a phased manner. There should be no restrictions on pilgrims in terms of their faith.”

India on Sunday also handed over a dossier to Pakistan about individuals and organisations based in the neighbouring country which might try to disrupt pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, following which Islamabad assured that no anti-India activity would be allowed.

India flagged its security concerns during a meeting that took place between delegations of the two countries on the Pakistani side of the Attari-Wagah border to discuss the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor.

New Delhi had earlier conveyed its strong concerns to Pakistan over the presence of a leading Khalistani separatist in a committee appointed by Islamabad on the project.

After the second round of talks on the project, Home Ministry Joint Secretary S C L Das said Pakistani officials confirmed that controversial Sikh leader Gopal Singh Chawla was dropped from various bodies, including the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

