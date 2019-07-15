Pakistan anti-corruption court extends former president Asif Zardari's remand by two weeks

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Monday extended former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari's remand by 14 days in the Park Lane corruption case, according to media reports.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented the 63-year-old former president in the accountability court of Judge Mohammad Bashir, after the earlier removal of Judge Arshad Malik from the accountability court, Geo News reported.

The Bureau pleaded to the court in Islamabad for an extension of 14 days in Zardari's remand in the Park Lane case which is related to the alleged properties in London. Accepting the NAB's request, the court granted a 14-day extension in Zardari's remand and ordered the anti-graft body to present him in court again on July 29.

Zardari is the husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto was this time arrested in the Park Lane case which is related to the alleged properties in London. Zardari became the co-chairman of PPP after the assassination of Benazir in 2007.

The accountability court in Islamabad also allowed Zardari's children - Bilawal, Aseefa, and Bakhtawar - to meet their father twice a week. Zardari was arrested by NAB officials in the Park Lane case on July 1. He was already in NAB custody since June 10 after the Islamabad High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in the fake accounts case.

According to NAB, Zardari is being investigated for his alleged involvement in extending loans and other misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited, Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.