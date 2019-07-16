Home World

North Korea warns US-South Korea military drills will affect nuclear talks

It was the first statement from Pyongyang on the issue since US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim agreed at an impromptu meeting to resume stalled denuclearisation talks.

President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.

President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. (Photo | AP)

SEOUL: North Korea on Tuesday warned that US-South Korea military drills to be held next month "will affect" proposed working-level nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

ALSO READ: EU renews sanctions on North Korea over nuclear programmes

It was the first statement from Pyongyang on the issue since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed at an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarised Zone to resume stalled denuclearisation talks.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump says many Koreans were in tears as he stepped into North Korea 

"While efforts are underway to arrange working-level talks between North Korea and the US in the wake of the top-level meeting at Panmunjom, the US is planning the joint 19-2 Dong Maeng military exercise," an unnamed spokesperson of the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. "If realised, it will affect the working-level talks."

Comments

