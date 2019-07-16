Home World

Zimbabwe's civil servants protest pay as inflation hits 176 per cent

Leaders of the civil servants union said that government workers would be unable to continue showing up for work if their salaries are not adjusted to match inflation.

Published: 16th July 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

A customer buys cooking oil at a stall where smaller than standard measures of cooking oil is sold at Harare Mbare Musika marketplace on July 15, 2019

A customer buys cooking oil at a stall where smaller than standard measures of cooking oil is sold at Harare Mbare Musika marketplace on July 15, 2019 (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HARARE: Representatives of Zimbabwe's government workers Tuesday protested against what they called "slave salaries" as inflation almost doubled to 176%, a decade high that highlights the country's rapidly deteriorating economy.

Holding placards and singing songs denouncing the country's finance minister, about two dozen union leaders representing teachers, nurses and other government workers gathered in front of the finance ministry offices in central Harare. A few police officers monitored the protest from a distance.

Leaders of the civil servants union said that government workers would be unable to continue showing up for work if their salaries are not adjusted to match inflation. "We have become slaves of the government. We just came as the leadership today but we will paralyze government operations if our demands are not taken seriously," said Cecilia Alexander, leader of the workers' union.

The inflation rate increased dramatically from 97 per cent in May, according to figures released by the government's statistics agency Monday. Civil servants earn an average of 500 Zimbabwe dollars (about USD 50), just enough to buy 80 litres (21 gallons) of gasoline.

They have rejected a "cushioning allowance" offered by the government that would have given an added 97 Zimbabwe dollars a month to each of the more than 300,000 civil servants. The government has said it is reviewing the salaries.

Zimbabwe's economy has been worsening in recent months, with prices of basic items such as cooking oil rising above the means of many while bread, gasoline, electricity and water have become scarce. Inflation accelerated following last month's decision to re-introduce a Zimbabwean currency as the country's sole legal tender.

Zimbabwe has not used its own currency since 2009 when the Zimbabwe dollar was abandoned after hyperinflation reached 500 billion per cent. Since then the country has operated with the US dollar and other foreign currencies.

Hunger is growing in Zimbabwe, with a report on rural food vulnerability released Monday showing that 59 per cent of the rural population, representing just over 5.5 million people, is food insecure due to drought and the unaffordability of basic food items.

Some have resorted to selling livestock and land, spending savings, withdrawing children from school and begging, according to the report compiled jointly by the Zimbabwe government, UN agencies and aid organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zimbabwe economic crisis Zimbabwe inflation Zimbabwe government employees Zimbabwe protest Zimbabwe financial low
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp