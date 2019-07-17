Home World

Man found guilty over car attack outside UK parliament that injured many

The counter-terrorism division at the Crown Prosecution Service, which prosecuted him, said it was reasonable to assume he had a terrorist motive for the August 14 attack.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

UK parliament. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: A London jury on Wednesday convicted a man of attempted murder after he tried to mow down cyclists and police with his car outside the British parliament last year in an attack prosecutors said had a terrorist motive.

Jurors at the Old Bailey agreed with prosecutors that Salih Khater, 30, had made "a deliberate attempt to kill and maim as many people as possible" when he steered the vehicle at his targets in Westminster last August.

Although the Sudanese-born British national failed to hit anyone, and ended up crashing the car into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, his actions left several cyclists needing hospital treatment.

The counter-terrorism division at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which prosecuted Khater, said it was reasonable to assume he had a terrorist motive for the August 14 attack.

It noted he chose "an iconic site of national importance which had been subjected to terrorist attacks in the recent past".

Jenny Hopkins, from the CPS, said: "Whatever his motives, this was not an accident. "It was a deliberate attempt to kill and maim as many people as possible."

The court heard Khater -- who was born in Sudan and granted asylum in Britain in 2010 -- had driven around Westminster the previous night, before sleeping in his car nearby for several hours.

During the trial it emerged the resident of Birmingham in central England had unsuccessfully applied for a fast-track British passport the previous day before driving straight to London.

An accident investigator who analysed CCTV footage of the incident found Khater had deliberately manoeuvred his car in the moments leading up to the attack "with a high level of concentration", according to the CPS.

"His driving was so precise and determined that it was difficult for skilled accident investigators to repeat the manoeuvre he carried out," Hopkins said.

She added it was "only quick reactions and good luck that stopped Salih Khater killing anyone".

He will be sentenced at a later date and could face life in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British parliament UK parliament
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp