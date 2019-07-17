Home World

US scientist raped, killed in Greece

Suzanne Eaton, 59, a biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, was in Crete for a conference when she disappeared. Her body was found a week later.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Suzanne Eaton. (Photo | AP)

Suzanne Eaton. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CRETE: An American scientist was raped and killed in Greece, police said.

A 27-year-old man has confessed to raping and then killing Suzanne Eaton, the police said.

The accused said in his confession that he had seen Eaton running, and "with sexual assault as a probable motive, hit her twice with his car in order to immobilize her," Crete's Chief of Police said at a press conference on Tuesday, CNN reported.

"Then, after she was unconscious, he put her in the trunk of his car and took her to the location of a World War II bunker" where her body was found, Police Chief Lagoudakis said.

The suspect raped her and left her body in the bunker, covering the opening of the bunker's air shaft with a piece of wood to hide it, Crete Police's head of press Eleni Papathanassiou told CNN.

It is not clear if Eaton was still alive when she was raped, she said.

Wheel tracks led officers to the suspect, police said, explaining that they had linked tracks found near the bunker to his car, which, they say, he cleaned after the attack on Eaton.

During preliminary questioning the suspect denied having been near the bunker for a month, which raised suspicions, Lagoudakis said.

Signals from the suspect's phone also placed him near the crime scene on the day of the attack, the police chief said.

Police say the suspect is married and a father of two who owns farmland near the crime scene. They have not named him.

The suspect said he had never met Eaton but had seen her running before, police said.

Eaton, 59, a biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, was in Crete for a conference when she disappeared. Her body was found a week later.

A mother-of-two, she usually ran for 30 minutes every day, according to the "Searching for Suzanne" Facebook page set up when she went missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suzanne Eaton US scientist
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp