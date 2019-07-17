Home World

Why Elon Musk's girlfriend screams as honey tea gets slowly boiled

Grimes is revealing her daily routine and it's far from normal.

Published: 17th July 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While Tesla CEO Elon Musk is aiming to disrupt the health industry with his brain-on-the-chip technology, his girlfriend Grimes is busy with a weird and bizarre training regimen -- involving 20-25 minutes of screaming session while honey tea is being slowly boiled to spending hours in a "deprivation tank" to "astro-glide" to other dimensions: past, present and future.

The weirdest part, however, is an experimental surgery in which the 31-year-old Canadian singer whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher has "eliminated all blue light" from her vision to cure seasonal depression -- a claim that has left ophthalmologists baffled.

"I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab past winter as a mean to cure seasonal depression," Grimes posted on her Instagram account while replying to an question from adidas brand which she has now collaborated with.

To maintain her healthy "cellular" routine, She takes a battery of supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc.) to "maximize the function of my mitochondria".

NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells and it's required for the fundamental biological processes that make life possible. Acetyl L-Carnitine is a mitochondrial boosting supplement that improves mood, learning and memory.

Grimes does not stop here.

In the afternoon, she does 1-2 hours of sword-fighting session with her trainer, some weight training and a 30-45 minute, 6-7 km inclined hike -- which she calls "arguably the most efficient workout".

She then spends 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio "where my mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC's (which is my preferred range for my blood type)."

AphC's appears to be a new celeb-addiction -- a brand new kind of neuroplasticity machine which is not in common use.

She has outfitted her studio with the highest grade of red light with 1,000 sq ft "infra red" sauna and screaming there is to "maximise vocal proficiency".

According to doctors, eye surgery is a terrible idea.

Dr Morris Waxler, an expert on the risks of LASIK eye surgery, told DailyMail.com that "goggles, medications, and time scheduling of exposure to sunlight should be sufficient to treat seasonal depression", warning that such eye surgery has strong links to suicides.

If this was not enough, Grimes goes to bed with a humidifier on!

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elon Musk Grimes
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp