Home World

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls on Russia to save INF missile treaty

Stoltenberg pledged a 'measured, defensive' response if Russia did not come back into compliance with the deal by the August 2 deadline.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Time is running out to save a key missile treaty with Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Stoltenberg pledged a "measured, defensive" response if Russia did not come back into compliance with the deal by the August 2 deadline. "We have to be prepared for a world... with more Russian missiles," he was quoted as saying to BBC.

The 1987 agreement signed by the US and USSR banned short and medium-range missiles.

US President Trump announced the US would suspend its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in February, accusing Russia of breaching its terms.

Russia denied the allegation but suspended its own obligations shortly afterwards and announced plans to develop new weapons systems.

In an interview with the BBC, Stoltenberg said the Russian missiles - which he says are in "clear violation of the treaty" - are nuclear-capable, mobile, very hard to detect, and able to reach European cities within a few minutes. "This is serious. The INF treaty has been a cornerstone in arms control for decades and now we see the demise of the treaty," he said.

While the priority was to get Russia to come back into compliance with its terms, Stoltenberg said there were "no signs whatsoever" the country will do so. Therefore, we have to be prepared for a world without the INF treaty and with more Russian missiles."

While NATO has no plan to deploy nuclear land-based missiles of its own in Europe, Stoltenberg said the alliance would respond in a "measured, defensive way" if Russia refused to come back into compliance by August 2.

Conventional air and missile defence, new exercises and readiness of forces, and new arms control initiatives could all form part of that response, he said. Any final decision will come after the deadline.

Stoltenberg also addressed Russia's delivery of its advanced S-400 missile defence system to a Nato member Turkey last week.

The US says it will remove Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet programme in response. Ankara has recently moved closer to Moscow, raising tensions between Turkey and the US.

"It is a serious issue because it is a serious disagreement which involves two important allies," Stoltenberg said. Nato supports efforts to resolve the disagreement, he added, while praising Turkey's key role in the organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NATO Jens Stoltenberg US USSR INF treaty INF treaty Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp