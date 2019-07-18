Home World

Pakistan blocks 8,00,000 websites to curb pornography

'Of the 800,000 porn sites blocked in the country, 2,384 were related to child pornography,' Pakistan Telecom Authority Major General said.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:54 PM

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Around 800,000 porn sites had been banned in Pakistan and the number of visitors to porn sites had declined, a senate committee was told.

According to the media reports, Chairman of Pakistan Telecom Authority Major General (retd) Aamir Azim Bajwa told the standing committee of information and telecom affairs.

In his report on child pornography, he said, "Of the 800,000 porn sites blocked in the country, 2,384 were related to child pornography".

He said even Google was wondering the reason behind this decline. The authorities told Google that it was due to the ongoing drive and banning of 800,000 porn websites.

Pakistan was in touch with the Interpol to ban obscene material related to children, he said.

"We have not found any evidence that these materials are being uploaded in Pakistan. People are watching it through VPN (virtual proxy network). PTA has blocked 11,000 proxies and are working on methods to supervise VPN", Bajwa said.

TAGS
Pornography ban pakistan Child pornography crackdown Pakistan crackdown child pornography
