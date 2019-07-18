Home World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange​ drops appeal of 50-week sentence for jumping bail

He jumped bail in 2012 when he sought refuge in the Ecuador Embassy in London rather than turn himself in to British authorities for extradition to Sweden for inquiry about sexual harassment charges.

Published: 18th July 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has dropped an appeal of his 50-week prison term for jumping bail in Britain. Court officials said Thursday that a hearing on the appeal set for next week had been cancelled.

Assange is jailed in London's Belmarsh Prison at the same time as he fights extradition to the United States on serious espionage charges.

He jumped bail in 2012 when he sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London rather than turn himself in to British authorities for extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sexual misconduct allegations.

He denied the sexual misconduct allegations and says he sought asylum for protection from possible extradition to the US on charges related to his WikiLeaks work. Assange lost his protected asylum status in April and was arrested by British police.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WikiLeaks Julian Assange Julian Assange bail jumping Belmarsh Prison
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp