Home World

Afghanistan peace process shouldn't lead to any terrorist relocation: India

The US has been holding talks with the Taliban in Qatari capital Doha to hammer out a deal to bring lasting peace and stability in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Published: 19th July 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

India flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the midst of renewed momentum in peace initiatives in Afghanistan, India Thursday said care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India, as a close neighbour and important stakeholder in Afghanistan, was closely monitoring developments relating to peace and reconciliation process in the country.

He said India on Friday will exchange views with the Special Representative from Germany who is responsible for intra-Afghan dialogue.

Kumar was replying to a question on Afghan peace process during a weekly media briefing.

"We believe that all initiatives and processes must include all sections of the Afghan society, including the legitimately elected government," he said.

"Any process should respect the constitutional legacy and political mandate and should not lead to any ungoverned spaces where terrorist and their proxies can relocate," Kumar added.

ALSO READ: India not excluded from peace process in Afghanistan - China

He said the US briefed India on the peace initiative from time to time.

The US has been holding talks with the Taliban in Qatari capital Doha to hammer out a deal to bring lasting peace and stability in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

"We are also in regular consultations with other active players like all political forces in Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China on this issue," he said.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled.

"This has been communicated to all our partners and we are quite confident that our points of view will be part of any peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan," Kumar said.

In May, US Special Representative for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad visited India and held consultations with Indian government officials.

In March, India conveyed to the US that it should not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan without putting in place an elected "political structure" to govern the country.

Major powers such as the US, Russia and Iran have been reaching out to the Taliban as part of efforts to push the stalled Afghan peace process.

India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

In a significant move, India had sent two former diplomats in "non-official" capacity to a conference on Afghan peace process in Moscow last November which was attended by a high-level Taliban delegation.

The conference organised by Russia was attended by representatives of Afghanistan as well as from several other countries, including the US, Pakistan and China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan peace process Doha
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp