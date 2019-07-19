Home World

Pakistan lost over 8 billion rupees due to airspace closure

"It's a huge loss for our overall (aviation) industry," Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said about the Pakistan airspace restrictions since February.

Published: 19th July 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft takes off from Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines flight(File photo | AFP)

By IANS

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion because of airspace restrictions since February, according to Pakistani media reports.

ALSO READ: With Pakistan airspace open, operation cost for US-bound flights likely to come down by Rs 20 lakh: Air India

"It's a huge loss for our overall (aviation) industry," Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday.

"But this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan. The loss of India is almost double. But at this juncture détente and harmony are required from both sides," added Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Karachi Pakistan Airspace Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp