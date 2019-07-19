Project report of Indo-Nepal cross-border railway line finalised

By IANS

NEPALGUNJ: Having received the detailed project report (DPR) from India on the proposed cross-border railway line between Indias Rupaidiya and Kohalpur in Banke, the Nepal government is preparing to start the process of land acquisition for the project, the Himalayan Times reported.

The 18.5-km railway track will start from Rupaidiya Railway Station in eastern Uttar Pradesh and pass through Jayaspur, Indrapur, Guruwa Gaun, Hawaldalpur, Rajhena to end in Kohalpur in Nepal.

As per the DPR submitted to Banke District Administration, the proposed railway track will run parallel and between the East-West Highway and the Postal Highway .

"Constructing the railway above the East-West Highway means clearing a huge swathe of national parks to make way for laying the railway track. So the project report has been devised in such a way that the sanctuaries are safe," said Railway Department Engineer Kiran Karki.

"As per the DPR, the railway line will be constructed two to three kilometres away from the East-West Highway. Some human settlements may fall on the way, but I hope the government will do the needful to manage the settlements," Karki added.

The government aims to develop 4,000-km railway network in two decades. According to officials at the Railway Department, 750-km long railway network will be developed in five years.