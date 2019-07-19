Home World

Project report of Indo-Nepal cross-border railway line finalised

The 18.5-km railway track will start from Rupaidiya Railway Station in eastern Uttar Pradesh and pass through Jayaspur, Indrapur, Guruwa Gaun, Hawaldalpur, Rajhena to end in Kohalpur in Nepal.

Published: 19th July 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEPALGUNJ: Having received the detailed project report (DPR) from India on the proposed cross-border railway line between Indias Rupaidiya and Kohalpur in Banke, the Nepal government is preparing to start the process of land acquisition for the project, the Himalayan Times reported.

The 18.5-km railway track will start from Rupaidiya Railway Station in eastern Uttar Pradesh and pass through Jayaspur, Indrapur, Guruwa Gaun, Hawaldalpur, Rajhena to end in Kohalpur in Nepal.

As per the DPR submitted to Banke District Administration, the proposed railway track will run parallel and between the East-West Highway and the Postal Highway .

"Constructing the railway above the East-West Highway means clearing a huge swathe of national parks to make way for laying the railway track. So the project report has been devised in such a way that the sanctuaries are safe," said Railway Department Engineer Kiran Karki.

"As per the DPR, the railway line will be constructed two to three kilometres away from the East-West Highway. Some human settlements may fall on the way, but I hope the government will do the needful to manage the settlements," Karki added.

The government aims to develop 4,000-km railway network in two decades. According to officials at the Railway Department, 750-km long railway network will be developed in five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Nepal Indo Nepal Relations Indo Nepal Railway Line Narendra Modi Indian Government Nepal Government K P Sharma Oli Rupaidiya Railway Station
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp