Home World

UK Parliament panel seeks backing for an Indian IMF chief

The committee's report, released to mark UK-India Week last month, had called for a recognition of the mismatch between India's global importance and its status in multilateral organisations.

Published: 19th July 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An influential British parliamentary panel has written to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office to engage with New Delhi to try and seek out the next IMF chief from India.

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) referenced its recently-released report on reawakening India-UK ties as the base for enhancing bilateral engagement over the crucial appointment of a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, as its current chief Christine Lagarde formally submitted her resignation earlier this week. "To defend the international system today, we must look to select leaders for international organisations from across the nations that now represent the major economies, not just those who have traditionally held these posts," FAC Chair Tom Tugendhat writes in his letter to UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee's recent report on India, 'Building Bridges: Reawakening UK-India ties', highlighted the strength of relationships between the UK and India, and the potential for growth. This would suggest that engagement with New Delhi may provide a candidate that the UK could support," he said.

The committee's report, released to mark UK-India Week last month, had called for a recognition of the mismatch between India's global importance and its status in multilateral organisations. "A candidate from outside Europe or America would offer a new perspective and the UK's backing of such a nominee would help strengthen its position as the key defender of the rules-based system while updating it for a modern era," notes Tugendhat, who led the Global Britain and India inquiry which resulted in the FAC report.

He asked Hunt, currently also in a race to be the next British Prime Minister against Boris Johnson, for a commitment to support a candidate from outside Europe and lobby other democratic governments about the possibility of supporting a candidate from a country that has not historically held such a post.

The FCO said the UK government policy relating to the IMF falls within the remit of the UK's Treasury department. "The UK is committed to an open, merit-based and transparent process for selecting the next IMF MD. We look forward to engaging fully in the process agreed by the Board, including ensuring that a range of suitably qualified candidates come forward and are assessed against the agreed criteria," a UK government spokesperson said.

The IMF, headquartered in the US capital of Washington DC, is a multilateral organisation working towards fostering global monetary cooperation and financial stability. Lagarde, a French lawyer, triggered the hunt for a successor as she eyes the post of President of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The IMF has said it will provide details of the Executive Board's process of selecting a new Managing Director in due course, with American official David Lipton serving as Acting Managing Director in the meantime.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee International Monetary Fund UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office UK Parliament Indian IMF chief India UK ties
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp