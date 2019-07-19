Home World

US lawmaker Scott Perry supports creation of Greater Karachi to address plight of Mohajirs

Voice of Karachi chief Nadeem Nusrat said that handing the people of urban Sindh control over their affairs will end their alienation which will make Pakistan stronger. 

Published: 19th July 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congressman Scott Perry

Congressman Scott Perry (Photo | Facebook/ @scottperryforcongress)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An influential US lawmaker has supported the idea of the creation of 'Greater Karachi', saying that such a move will address the plight and human rights situation of Mohajirs and other ethnic groups in and around Sindh's urban areas.

The US' relationship with Pakistan cannot move forward until it recognises the rights of its minorities and treats them the same way as the majority group, Congressman Scott Perry said. "I certainly think that (the creation of Greater Karachi) is an option; if Pakistan is not going to recognize its minorities and not give them the same rights as everyone else has then they will have to find or be forced to seek another way," he said.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the House of Representative's Foreign Relations Committee, was responding to a question on the demand of creation of 'Greater Karachi' by Washington-based Voice of Karachi (VoK), representing the Mohajir community in the US, at a reception hosted by the South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation.

The member of the US Congress from Pennsylvania said America has to continue with putting more pressure, including diplomatic isolation and suspending military aid, on those countries that deny their citizens basic human rights.

South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation chairman Nadeem Nusrat, who also heads the VoK, said 'Greater Karachi' is the only viable solution to address the decades-long grievances of those living in Sindh's urban areas. Handing the people of urban Sindh control over their affairs will end their alienation and help them bring in the mainstream, which will make Pakistan stronger.

He said that an autonomous region in that part of the world will also make Pakistan economically stronger and bode well for world peace. "The rise of extremism and persecution of people based on faith and ethnicity is deplorable and we must set aside all our differences and stand united to put an end to this," he said.

TAGS
Scott Perry Greater Karachi South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation Voice of Karachi Mohajir community Nadeem Nusrat
