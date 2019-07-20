Home World

Black lawmaker: White man said 'Go back where you came from'

Rep. Erica Thomas, a Democrat from Austell, said the man was irate that she was in an express line with too many items.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rep. Erica Thomas

Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. (File| AP)

By Express News Service

MABLETON: A pregnant African American lawmaker in Georgia said she was verbally attacked in a supermarket Friday by a middle-aged white man who used profanity, called her vulgar names and told her to "go back where you came from" as her 9-year-old daughter looked on.

Rep. Erica Thomas, a Democrat from Austell, said the man was irate that she was in an express line with too many items. Thomas said she was in a line for customers with 10 items or less because she cannot stand for long periods of time.

"And this white man comes up to me and says, 'You lazy son of a bitch,'" Thomas said, sobbing as she described the confrontation in a Facebook video. "He says, 'You lazy son of a bitch; you need to go back where you came from.'"

Thomas said she was stunned by his anger. "I said, 'Sir, you don't even know me. I'm not lazy. I'm nine months pregnant.'"

Thomas said she never identified herself to the man as a public official. She said she was so taken aback by his actions that she didn't think to try to record them. The incident came days after President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of colour, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, should go back to the "broken and crime-infested" countries they came from.

In Thomas' video, she alludes to Trump's attacks on Omar. Thomas never mentions Trump's name but says, "There's so much hate in this world and it's being incited by our president every single day."

Thomas said that it appeared the man had already paid for his groceries when he approached her.

"He ran up on me and just verbally assaulted me," she said. At one point, Thomas said, the man told her "You people are ignorant."

Thomas said a store employee at some point approached the man and told him to leave. She said she believes store employees were slow to respond to the assault.

She said the incident happened at a Publix store in Mableton. Phone and email message requesting comment from Publix in Georgia did not receive an immediate response Friday evening. Thomas told the AP she notified the police and that she would seek store video of the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
African American lawmaker racism verbal attack
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp