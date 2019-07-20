Home World

Iran seizes British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Earlier in July 2019, British Royal Marines seized an Iranian ship in the Strait of Gibraltar, which Britain claimed was heading to Syria 'in breach of EU sanctions'.

Published: 20th July 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran.

UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran. ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday seized the British oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz, an IRGC statement said.

"The British vessel was captured for failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the Strait of Hormuz," said the statement released by Public Relations of the IRGC, Xinhua reported.

ALSO READ: Indians among 23 crew members on British tanker seized by Iran

The oil tanker was delivered to Iran's Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization at the Iranian coast for further legal procedures, the statement added.

Earlier this month, British Royal Marines seized an Iranian ship in the Strait of Gibraltar, which Britain claimed was heading to Syria "in breach of EU sanctions".

Iran had been threatening to retaliate in case London did not release the Iranian oil tanker.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK Iran Government UK Vessel London British Royal Marines Iran Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Strait of Hormuz
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp