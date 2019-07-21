Home World

Hackers target Scotland Yard Twitter and emails

The Met Police's Twitter account has 1.22 million followers and was targeted by hackers on July 20 2019.

Published: 21st July 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

London's Metropolitan Police

London's Metropolitan Police ( Photo | Met Police Twitter )

By PTI

LONDON: London's Metropolitan Police apologised Saturday after its Twitter, emails and news pages were targeted by hackers and began pumping out a series of bizarre messages.

After a series of messages late Friday that read simply "test" or seemingly random letters, the police sites began using foul language with anti-police sentiment and calling for a jailed rapper to be released.

"Free Digga D," said one such message.

The Met Police's Twitter account has 1.22 million followers.

Scotland Yard police headquarters said its internal IT infrastructure had not been hacked, explaining the issue was limited to its press office's online provider, MyNewsDesk, which put news releases online to the public.

"Unauthorised messages appeared on the news section of our website," it said, as well as on its Twitter feed and emails.

"We apologise to our subscribers and followers for the messages they have received.

"We are confident the only security issue relates to access to our MyNewsDesk account.

We have begun making changes to our access arrangements to MyNewsDesk," it said.

"There has been no 'hack' of the Met Police's own IT infrastructure.

We are assessing to establish what criminal offences have been committed.

" US President Donald Trump weighed in, reigniting his long-running war of words with London Mayor Sadiq Khan while retweeting an image of the hijacked Metropolitan Police account.

"With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!" he tweeted.

Drill music artist Digga D, real name Rhys Herbert, was jailed last year aged 17 along with four other members of his gang, after they were caught with baseball bats and machetes on their way to attack rivals.

The drill genre of rap music, which often features masked or hooded groups of men talking about guns, drugs and stabbings, has been linked to a rise in violent crime in the capital.

Besides his jail term, Herbert was given a three-year criminal behaviour order restricting him from making music with violent lyrics.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber Crime Hacking Twitter Hacking Scotland Yard Met Police Met Police Twitter London London Police
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp